'Cocktail 2' trailer launch marred by influencer chaos, media boycott

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The trailer event of the upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’ was riddled with chaos. The mismanagement stemmed from seating arrangement as influencers were prioritised over the media which added to the chaos.

To add to the trouble, the space was quite crammed up causing discomfort to the attendees. The event turned out to be disappointing for several mediapersons, as the chaos and management at the venue made it difficult to see and hear the talent on stage. The personnel from the electronic media boycotted the event as they couldn't get the event feed. The poor sound system also made it a struggle to follow the team’s conversation.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, and it shows a modern-day emotional rollercoaster set against a dreamy summer backdrop. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Cocktail 2’ is the sequel to the 2012 film ‘Cocktail’, and features a fresh starcast. The film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and continues the legacy of the beloved franchise with a fresh, contemporary narrative.

Revealing what she is most excited about in ‘Cocktail 2’, Kriti stated, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level”.

Rashmika Mandanna added, “For me, ‘Cocktail 2’ feels like a beautiful mix of love, friendship and all the emotions that come with figuring life out. The trailer really captures the warmth and fun spirit of Diya, Ally and Kunal. Make it a movie outing with friends, partners, and family and catch the experience on the big screen”.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, “Cocktail 2” is directed by Homi Adajania. The film is slated to release in cinemas on June 19.

--IANS

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