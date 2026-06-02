Sydney Sweeney insisted ‘Euphoria’ to keep her steamy scenes in the show

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney was very clear in her head about her ‘Euphoria’ character, and knew her world at the back of your hand.

The actress was determined to keep her NSFW scenes in the third and final season of the superhit series ‘Euphoria’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Creator Sam Levinson recently made the revelation. ‘Euphoria’ ended on May 31, after a season in which Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, became an OnlyFans model in order to save money for her dream wedding to Nate (played by Jacob Elordi).

Throughout the season, Sweeney featured in multiple nude scenes, which have caused controversy in some quarters, but they almost didn't happen.

Sam Levinson told ‘The New York Times’, "Well, it's funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, ‘Maybe we shoot all of this, and we don't have any nudity. Maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?'”.

He explained that the actress told him, "Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?" Levinson said, "I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that's a fair point’”.

As per ‘People’, he called the actress "totally fearless" and "wonderfully professional".

He added, "Look, we're tackling this world of OnlyFans where women are being paid to, like, whisper into an ear-shaped microphone. There is a level of absurdity to it that is just fun and we're always trying to come up with ways to make it feel authentic and humorous and dramatic and also speak to the larger wants and wishes of the character”.

Levinson added that Cassie's OnlyFans storyline made sense for her character, who "just wants to be loved" and "adored”.

He said, "It feels to me like the natural progression of social media, whether it's Instagram or any of these things, you're the product, you're the brand. It's based around external validation”.

Not long after the finale aired, the actress appeared to defend her steamy scenes once again by posting a carousel of behind-the-scenes images featuring some of her more controversial looks on Instagram.

--IANS

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