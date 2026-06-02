Ujjain Falcons appoint Chanchal Rathore as captain for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Ujjain, June 2 (IANS) Ujjain Falcons have named Chanchal Rathore as captain for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup, which will commence on June 3, while promising youngster Madhav Tiwari has been appointed vice-captain.

Expressing his happiness after being named captain, Chanchal Rathore said, “It is a proud moment for me to lead Ujjain Falcons. We have a strong and well-balanced squad with a good mix of experience and young talent. The MPL has become a great platform for players to showcase their skills and for young cricketers to make a name for themselves. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a successful season.”

Vice-captain Madhav Tiwari also shared his excitement and said, “I am very happy to be part of Ujjain Falcons. We have a talented squad, and the team has been preparing well for the tournament. Our aim is to play good cricket and give our fans plenty of reasons to cheer. We will do our best to make a strong impact in our first season.”

The Falcons, one of the new franchises in the tournament, will begin their campaign against Gwalior Cheetahs on June 3 at the iconic Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh League has expanded significantly this season with the addition of three new men's teams, Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles, taking the total number of men's franchises to 10.

The women's competition has also grown, with Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles joining the tournament. The women's tournament will start on June 4, with Chambal Ghariyals facing Gwalior Shernis at Daly College, Indore.

Ujjain Falcons Squad: Madhav Tiwari, Aryan Pandey, Chanchal Rathore, Adheer Pratap Singh, Yash Dubey, Soham Patwardhan, Shubham Kushwah, Masoom Raza Kaif, Ojaswa Yadav, Gajendra Goswami, Aayush Mankar, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Rishi Miglani, Harshvardhan Hardia, Naveen Nagle, Vishesh Mudgal and Darshan Rathore

--IANS

sds/