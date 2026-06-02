Victorian BBL shake-up looms as Melbourne Stars and Renegades set for merger: Report

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) A major restructuring of the Victorian franchises in the Big Bash League (BBL) is underway, with the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades reportedly poised to be merged into a single franchise as part of broader changes linked to Cricket Australia's privatisation plans.

Cricket Victoria staff were informed on Tuesday that the state's two BBL clubs will be consolidated into one Melbourne-based team, bringing an end to a decade-long city rivalry that has been a central feature of the competition since its inception.

According to Sen.com.au, the newly formed franchise is expected to be based at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and operate under the name "Melbourne", although discussions are continuing regarding a permanent nickname and branding. Sources indicate the club is likely to adopt navy blue as its primary colour.

The move is understood to be part of a wider strategy that will see Cricket Victoria retain one BBL licence while committing to the sale of its second licence. The timing of that sale remains uncertain and will largely depend on processes overseen by Cricket Australia.

Industry sources familiar with the discussions believe the second Victorian licence could be put on the market as soon as practicable, although questions remain over potential contingencies should a sale not proceed as planned.

The merger also raises immediate questions regarding player contracts and squad composition. While the finer details are yet to be resolved, it is expected that the 10 contracted players from each existing franchise will form the foundation of the new Melbourne squad.

Notably, players reportedly were not formally informed of the developments on Tuesday, despite Cricket Victoria staff receiving updates earlier in the day. Several players, speaking anonymously, expressed surprise and frustration at learning they had not been briefed alongside administrative staff.

The transition will also bring leadership changes, with former Renegades general manager James Rosengarten set to become general manager of the merged Melbourne franchise. The ramifications extend beyond team identities. The future role of venues such as Marvel Stadium, GMHBA Stadium, and Junction Oval within Victoria's domestic cricket landscape remains unclear as administrators work through the implications of the proposed restructure.

Further clarity is expected later this month, with key stakeholders set to meet in Melbourne on June 15 to discuss the next phase of Cricket Australia's privatisation framework and the future shape of the BBL.

--IANS

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