Indian parliamentary delegation visits Norwegian parliament

Oslo, June 2 (IANS) An Indian parliamentary delegation, currently on a knowledge exchange tour to Norway, visited the country's parliament - the Storting (Stortinget) - on Tuesday.

“A quick glimpse inside the Norwegian Parliament - The Storting (Stortinget). Today, on the sidelines of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation Knowledge Exchange Tour, organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy and UN Women India, I had the distinct privilege and honour of visiting the heart of Norway’s democracy,” Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra wrote on X.

"It was an incredibly productive day as we gained a deeper understanding of Norway’s parliamentary system and democratic traditions; interacted firsthand with Norwegian Parliamentarians; and, discussed key topics of mutual interest to strengthen our cross-border ties," he added.

Established by the Constitution of 1814 and located in central Oslo on Karl Johans gate, the Storting is the supreme, unicameral legislature of Norway. It consists of 169 elected representatives serving four-year terms, driving the country's legislative and governance framework.

"Grateful for this incredible opportunity to exchange knowledge, explore democratic traditions and strengthen international parliamentary ties,” he added.

The delegation also met Eivind Vad Petersson, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Norway.

“The day began with a welcome meeting at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson, focusing on strengthening India–Norway relations. This was followed by a visit to the University of Oslo, with discussions on public policy, sustainability, and social sciences with Rector Ragnhild Hennum,” Sribharat Mathukumilli, a member of parliament, wrote on X.

The delegation also had an insightful interaction with Vice Mayor for Environment and Transport, Marit Kristine Vea, discussing Oslo’s climate priorities, sustainable mobility, and political leadership in shaping future-ready cities, he noted.

The Indian MPs also visited sustainability initiatives under the Oslo Municipality, exploring innovative practices in waste management, environmental systems, and Oslofjord conservation.

Sigbjorn Tenfjord, Director for South Asia and Afghanistan for Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a dinner for the delegation.

“A meaningful interaction focused on strengthening international cooperation, exchanging ideas, and fostering stronger ties between our nations. Grateful for the warm hospitality and insightful discussions,” said Byreddy Shabari, a member of the delegation.

–IANS

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