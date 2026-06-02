June 02, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

Indian parliamentary delegation visits Norwegian parliament

Indian parliamentary delegation visits Norwegian parliament

Oslo, June 2 (IANS) An Indian parliamentary delegation, currently on a knowledge exchange tour to Norway, visited the country's parliament - the Storting (Stortinget) - on Tuesday.

“A quick glimpse inside the Norwegian Parliament - The Storting (Stortinget). Today, on the sidelines of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation Knowledge Exchange Tour, organised by the Royal Norwegian Embassy and UN Women India, I had the distinct privilege and honour of visiting the heart of Norway’s democracy,” Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra wrote on X.

"It was an incredibly productive day as we gained a deeper understanding of Norway’s parliamentary system and democratic traditions; interacted firsthand with Norwegian Parliamentarians; and, discussed key topics of mutual interest to strengthen our cross-border ties," he added.

Established by the Constitution of 1814 and located in central Oslo on Karl Johans gate, the Storting is the supreme, unicameral legislature of Norway. It consists of 169 elected representatives serving four-year terms, driving the country's legislative and governance framework.

"Grateful for this incredible opportunity to exchange knowledge, explore democratic traditions and strengthen international parliamentary ties,” he added.

The delegation also met Eivind Vad Petersson, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Norway.

“The day began with a welcome meeting at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson, focusing on strengthening India–Norway relations. This was followed by a visit to the University of Oslo, with discussions on public policy, sustainability, and social sciences with Rector Ragnhild Hennum,” Sribharat Mathukumilli, a member of parliament, wrote on X.

The delegation also had an insightful interaction with Vice Mayor for Environment and Transport, Marit Kristine Vea, discussing Oslo’s climate priorities, sustainable mobility, and political leadership in shaping future-ready cities, he noted.

The Indian MPs also visited sustainability initiatives under the Oslo Municipality, exploring innovative practices in waste management, environmental systems, and Oslofjord conservation.

Sigbjorn Tenfjord, Director for South Asia and Afghanistan for Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a dinner for the delegation.

“A meaningful interaction focused on strengthening international cooperation, exchanging ideas, and fostering stronger ties between our nations. Grateful for the warm hospitality and insightful discussions,” said Byreddy Shabari, a member of the delegation.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan recalls watching Kamal Haasan & filmmaker Singeetham create 'masterpieces'

Shruti Haasan recalls watching Kamal Haasan & filmmaker Singeetham create 'masterpieces'

Manoj Bajpayee is confident India will emerge stronger on the other side of global conflicts

Manoj Bajpayee is confident India will emerge stronger on the other side of global conflicts

Marta Kostyuk creates history with win over Svitolina, reaches first Grand Slam semis in the French Open women's singles section in Paris on Tuesday. Photo credit: @RolandGarros/X

French Open: Kostyuk creates history with win over Svitolina, reaches first Grand Slam semis

President Murmu meets South African Deputy Prez, calls for continued bilateral engagement

President Murmu meets South African Deputy Prez, calls for continued bilateral engagement

India hands over humanitarian aid to Ukraine's health ministry

India hands over humanitarian aid to Ukraine's health ministry

FIFA World Cup: Ghana names squad without injured Kudus; Sadio Mane in Senegal squad (Credit: Senegal Football Association)

FIFA World Cup: Ghana names squad without injured Kudus; Sadio Mane in Senegal squad

Team India arrive in Mullanpur for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Team India arrive in Mullanpur for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut on 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata': Don't underestimate the power of ordinary people

Kangana Ranaut on 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata': Don't underestimate the power of ordinary people

Suspended Trinamool leader Riju Dutta claims 50 MLAs might defect from party, compares split to Shiv Sena

Suspended Trinamool leader Riju Dutta claims 50 MLAs might defect from party, compares split to Shiv Sena

Established bilateral mechanisms to address issues related to shared rivers with Bangladesh: MEA (File image)

Established bilateral mechanisms to address issues related to shared rivers with Bangladesh: MEA