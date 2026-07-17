Yoga Federation of India to approach IOA for fresh recognition following Delhi HC verdict

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Yoga Federation of India (YFI), one of India's oldest organisations dedicated to the promotion of competitive Yogasana, has announced that it will formally initiate the process of seeking fresh recognition from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and restoring its recognition with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following the landmark judgment of the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court has recently set aside the recognition granted to Yogasana Bharat as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for Yogasana and directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to undertake a fresh, transparent, and legally compliant recognition process in accordance with the National Sports Development Code.

The Federation believes that this judgment marks an important milestone for transparency, fairness, and good governance in Indian sports administration. It provides an opportunity to ensure that the future governance of Yogasana is founded on the principles of legality, accountability, democratic representation, and equal opportunity for every eligible organization.

Established in 1974, the Yoga Federation of India has been at the forefront of promoting competitive Yogasana for more than five decades. The Federation has consistently organized district, state, and national championships, developed technical standards, trained officials and athletes, and worked towards securing national and international recognition for Yogasana as a competitive sport.

In compliance with the Hon'ble Court's directions, the Federation will submit its application for fresh recognition before the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and simultaneously initiate the process of restoring its affiliation with the Indian Olympic Association. The Federation is confident that the fresh recognition process will be conducted strictly in accordance with the National Sports Development Code, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and equal treatment for all eligible applicants.

As part of its immediate roadmap, the Federation will seek meetings with Smt. P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, will present their long-term vision for the development of Yogasana and discuss the pathway for restoring institutional recognition and strengthening the sport across the country.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Anirudh Gupta, President of the Yoga Federation of India, said, "The Hon'ble Delhi High Court's judgment presents an important opportunity to strengthen the future of Yogasana through transparency, credibility, and good governance. The Yoga Federation of India will fully participate in the fresh recognition process and initiate the restoration of its affiliation with the Indian Olympic Association. Our focus remains firmly on our athletes. Preparations for the 11th Asian Yoga Championship 2027 are already underway, and we are committed to building a strong Indian team while working with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Indian Olympic Association, and all stakeholders to establish India as the global leader in competitive Yogasana."

While the recognition process moves forward, the Federation reaffirmed that its foremost responsibility remains the development of athletes and the continued growth of Yogasana at the international level. Preparations have already commenced for the 11th Asian Yoga Championship 2027, to be organized by the Asian Yoga Federation, where national federations from 17 Asian countries are expected to participate. The Yoga Federation of India has already initiated the process of identifying, selecting, and preparing a strong Indian contingent for this prestigious continental championship.

The Federation reiterated that the future of Indian Yogasana must be guided by transparent governance, democratic institutions, athlete-centric policies, and strict adherence to the rule of law. It expressed confidence that the fresh recognition process directed by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court will strengthen the credibility of Yogasana administration and provide Indian athletes with a stable, professional, and internationally respected platform for long-term sporting excellence.

Also speaking on the development, Dr. Abhinav Joshi, Secretary General, Yoga Federation of India, said, "The Yoga Federation of India, established in 1974 with Shri Ashok Kumar Aggarwal as one of its founding leaders, has dedicated more than five decades to the promotion of competitive Yogasana and the welfare of athletes. We welcomed the Government of India's 2019 initiative to recognize Yogasana as a sport and to create a unified national structure. However, in our considered view, the process did not ultimately deliver the broad-based, inclusive, and democratic governance that many long-standing yoga organizations had expected. and hijacked by Patanjali yoga, and now Yogasana Bharat has become Yogasana Patanjali. Consequently, the Yoga Federation of India chose to withdraw from that process.

The Delhi High Court has now opened the door to a fresh start. We urge the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to ensure that the new recognition process is transparent, impartial, and strictly in accordance with the National Sports Development Code. We have complete faith that a fair process will ultimately benefit Indian Yoga Sports and, above all, its athletes."

--IANS

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