Kenya airport deal proves China’s disinformation drive to win African infra projects

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) China continues to use media influence, psychological operations and debt diplomacy to secure overpriced deals in Kenya and other African countries, a new report alleged, citing an example of a recent contract to expand Kenya’s international airport.

The contract could deepen Kenya’s financial dependence and compromise sovereignty, the report from The Mount Kenya Times said.

Beijing secures strategic projects “by hook or by crook,” the report said, adding that Kenya already owes billions to China for previous infrastructure projects, including railways and highways.

Prima facie, the contract for Kenya’s international airport expansion was inflated nearly one and a half times higher than the previous proposal. However, the Kenyan government awarded the contract to a Chinese state‑owned enterprise, under immense pressure.

The tactic combines state‑backed media, sponsored content and covert support from local journalists to shape public opinion in favour of the Chinese bid while discrediting alternatives.

"Debt servicing now consumes more than half of the country’s revenue, leaving little room for social spending," the report said.

China indulges in debt trap diplomacy by funding mega‑projects at inflated costs, which leads to long term dependency.

When repayment becomes unsustainable, Beijing demands concessions, secures strategic assets, or gains leverage to influence policy decisions, the report said.

"Kenya’s airport expansion fits squarely into this model. The country is now locked into a cycle of debt that compromises its sovereignty and limits its ability to chart an independent course," the report added.

The media house alleged that Chinese operatives cultivated relationships with editors and reporters through training trips, funding and other incentives. These reporters plant stories that competing contract proposals to Chinese firms are corrupt, environmentally hazardous, and financially unsustainable.

“Social media campaigns, often run through anonymous accounts, reinforced the message that only China had the capacity to deliver,” the report explained the next level of Chinese disinformation drive.

—IANS

aar/pk