Punjab deserves faster development with ‘double-engine’ govt: PM Modi

Jalandhar, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signalled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest the Punjab Assembly elections alone, slated for early 2027, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled state "deserves faster development, better opportunities and good governance, and only the 'double-engine' government can fulfil these aspirations".

Speaking at a massive rally here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of rail and road projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development, PM Modi, who was donning a green Sikh turban, slammed the AAP government.

He said the country "is witnessing the truth about AAP", referring to the seven-year conviction of its Gujarat MLA for assaulting government officials and extortion.

PM Modi noted that one minister from Punjab is facing serious charges like money laundering.

"Their MLAs are being caught red-handed accepting bribes. If we keep counting like this, we will find very few people in their government and party who are free from any stain," he said.

PM Modi also accused AAP leaders of questioning the court's verdict based on religion, driven by vote-bank politics.

"Today, Punjab's law and order situation is in dire straits. Gang wars can erupt at any moment. Doing business has become increasingly difficult, as ransom demands are now being made openly. Even police stations are not safe and have become frequent targets of attacks. In fact, the future of Punjab is being systematically destroyed. Drug peddlers roam freely without fear, while the youth are being pushed deeper into the grip of addiction," he said.

He said extortion, harassment and illegal occupation have all become the trademark of AAP politics. "In many such cases, several people are still out on bail."

PM Modi said, "The work of serving the public is done with pure intentions, with a spirit of honesty. But the party in power in Punjab today neither has pure intentions nor is it honest. Its identity is that of a blatantly dishonest party."

Without mincing words, PM Modi said only the BJP could bring real change in Punjab.

"The BJP alone will work to make Punjab developed and self-reliant. New investments will come to Punjab, new employment opportunities will be created in Punjab, products made in Punjab will reach every corner of the world; these tasks will be accomplished by the BJP alone."

He said the Centre is executing several connectivity and infrastructure projects in Punjab and remains committed to the state's development despite the absence of a BJP government there.

PM Modi, who started his 26-minute speech in Hindi by interacting in the Punjabi dialect, said, "Punjabis kiddan ho? (How are you, Punjabis?). Chardi Kala (high spirits)," said PM Modi, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over infighting, PM Modi said the "saga of the chair never ends. They're not fighting for how Punjab's interests will be served; their battle is over whose hands their chair will remain in."

He also attacked Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, once its traditional ally for over a decade, saying the party is caught up in its own affairs and not concerned with the public.

PM Modi said Jalandhar is witnessing "celebrations of development", recalling that he had earlier visited the city for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ravidas-ji.

He said he flagged off the country's first hydrogen train from Jind earlier in the day and laid the foundation stone for a grand Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra, which he said would help preserve the Guru tradition and pass on the wisdom of the Sikh Gurus to future generations.

Before addressing the public meeting, PM Modi inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations and launched two trains.

He also met and interacted with Dera Sachkhand's head, Sant Niranjan Dass, at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, marking an outreach to the Dalit community, particularly in Punjab, and interacted with passengers on board a train.

PM Modi also received blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass, a significant meeting.

The inaugurated redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantonment, across 20 states marked a milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes. Developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore, these stations have been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly facilities. Redeveloped in the spirit of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the stations incorporate elements that reflect local culture, heritage, and architecture.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at a cost of about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. It will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting the districts of Hoshiarpur and Una. The new rail line will provide connectivity to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple, while enhancing access to remote areas by offering passengers a faster, safer, and more reliable mode of transportation.

PM also flagged off the Kartoli-Ambala train service from here, which will improve connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train service, establishing a direct rail link between two of India's most revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Further strengthening road infrastructure in Punjab, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 3,070 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 30.9-km-long Package-6 of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The section will facilitate easier and faster travel, particularly for heavy vehicles, while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of the 25.2-km-long six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The project will reduce travel distance and time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while also improving connectivity to other major economic centres.

--IANS

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