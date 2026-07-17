India’s first hydrogen train rolls out from Haryana’s Jind, locals express joy

Jind, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana on Friday, beginning a new chapter in India's railway history.

The train will run on the 89-km-long Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana under the Northern Railway.

The launch of the first-ever Hydrogen train has sparked a wave of joy among the local population in the Jind district.

As the hydrogen train service commences operations between Jind and Sonipat, many locals described it as a historic day for the country and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A couple of Jind residents spoke to IANS, sharing their excitement and jubilation over their town’s global recognition over the launch of the nation’s maiden train that will emit no gas or carbon emissions.

An elderly resident speaking to IANS expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed immense happiness over the launch of a hydrogen train, noting that Jind has scripted history today.

“The operation of this train will save passengers' time and make travel more convenient. Furthermore, the fare, lower than that of standard trains, will directly benefit the common people,” he stated.

Another resident, Captain Rathi, said that the launch of the hydrogen train from Jind by PM Modi is a matter of pride for the entire district.

He noted that Jind has become a focal point of discussion across the country today, and this moment has been etched in history.

Another resident, Pala Ram, remarked that the launch of the hydrogen train has brought fame to Jind, not only within the country but also abroad.

Appreciating the government's initiatives, he said that development activities have gained greater momentum under PM Modi's leadership.

Taking pride in the launch, he remarked that Haryana's Jind district has become a topic of discussion not only across the nation but also on the global stage.

--IANS

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