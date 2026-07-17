Punjab FC secure second straight win on Japan Tour with commanding win

Fukuoka (Japan), July 17 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab FC have made it two wins from two on their RFDL Japan Tour 2026, delivering another commanding international performance to defeat Japanese outfit Giravanz Kitakyushu 3-1 at Field C on Friday.

Following their resounding 5-0 thrashing of Avispa Fukuoka U18 in the tour opener, 'The Shers' continued their rich vein of goalscoring form. Omang Dodum (37'), Singamayum Shami (45+3'), and Vishal Yadav (46') found the back of the net for the winners, while Giravanz Kitakyushu managed a consolation strike in the 62nd minute.

Punjab FC were assertive from the off, monopolising early possession and taking the game directly to the Japanese side. They fashioned numerous openings during the initial exchanges, with Omang almost breaking the deadlock when he got on the end of a clever assist from Konsam Sanathoi Singh, only to see his opening effort miss the target.

However, the persistent pressure from the Indian side finally paid dividends in the 37th minute. Finding space just outside the penalty area after a sustained spell of attacking dominance, Omang unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike. The powerful drive flew past the diving goalkeeper, giving Punjab a well-deserved lead.

The Shers refused to take their foot off the gas as the interval approached. In the third minute of first-half stoppage time (45+3'), their relentless tactical discipline and high pressing were richly rewarded. By aggressively closing down the Kitakyushu backline, Punjab forced a massive judgment error from the opposition goalkeeper. His mishit clearance fell straight into the path of Shami, and the number 7 made no mistake, calmly putting the ball away for his third goal of the tournament to send his side into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The half-time scoreline was a fair reflection of Punjab FC's sheer dominance across consecutive games on this tour. They bossed the opening 45 minutes, boasting 57 per cent possession while creating 10 clear chances and recording five shots on target.

The second half began with high-intensity action, and Punjab FC required just one minute after the restart to put the tie to bed. In the 46th minute, Bishu Sharma engineered a brilliant attacking move, delivering a spot-on assist into the penalty box. Vishal showed exceptional striker's instinct, meeting the delivery with a sublime first-touch finish that slotted perfectly into the bottom right corner, extending the lead to 3-0.

Giravanz Kitakyushu gradually found a bit of rhythm as the second half progressed and managed to pull a goal back in the 62nd minute. However, any hopes of a late Japanese comeback were swiftly extinguished by Punjab's compact defensive shape and composed midfield game management.

The Shers comfortably saw out the remainder of the contest, retaining possession and dictating terms until the referee blew the final whistle. The resounding 3-1 victory reinforces Punjab FC's outstanding momentum and lethal brand of football on the international stage as their Japan Exposure Tour continues in sensational fashion.

--IANS

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