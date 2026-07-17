WPGT 2026: Ridhima falters at doorstep as Vidhatri wins the 10th leg in a play-off

Kolar (Karnataka), July 17 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari faltered at the finish as she double bogeyed the 18th and final hole of the third and final round to drop into a play-off, which she lost to Vidhatri Urs in the tenth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Vidhatri (73) and Ridhima (75) were tied at 2-under 214.

Vidhatri edged out Ridhima in the extra hole to win her first title of the season and end a 21-month title drought. She last won the 11th Leg at Delhi Golf Club in September 2024.

Vidhatri, who played in the second last group with Vani Kapoor (74), landed in trouble early as she bogeyed the fifth and the seventh. She rallied on the back nine with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and the 12th before giving back a shot on the 17th. She set the clubhouse target at 2-under 214 and waited for the final pairing of Ridhima and Amandeep Drall.

Ridhima, who started Day Two clear of the field, was shaky as she dropped bogeys on the fifth and the seventh. Ridhima, leading by two after the second round, seemed to have sealed her win with birdies on the 13th and the 15th to regain her lead even as Vidhatri had finished her final round with a 73 and a total of 214.

A bogey on the 16th made things tense, and with only the final hole, a Par-5, ahead of her, Ridhima was still two ahead. Even a bogey would have sufficed for her fourth title of the season. However, she ended with a double bogey, and that allowed clubhouse leader Vidhatri to get a second chance in the play-off and go on to win the title.

Vani Kapoor was a contender till 12 holes, at which point she was 1-under for the day and 3-under for the tournament. Then came a double bogey on the 13th, but she tried to rally with a birdie on the 16th. A bogey-bogey finish for a 74 ended her hopes, and she finished third at even par 216.

Amandeep Drall also had a rough final round with a 4-over 76 that included five bogeys and a double bogey against three birdies. She finished sole fourth at 1-over 217.

Young Saanvi Somu (74) was fifth at 2-over 218, and Anvvi Dahhiya (70), one of the only two players to shoot under par, was sixth at 3-over 219. Jasmine Shekar (74) and Kashika Misra (78) were tied seventh, while Anvitha Narender (75), Ananya Datar (75), and Mannat Brar (77) were tied ninth at 8-over.

Amateur Alysha Dutt (70), who shot one of the two under-par scores of the day, was tied 12th with Riya Jadon (77).

Ridhima continues to lead the Order of Merit with Rs. 13,00,667, while Jasmine is second with Rs. 10,82,333, and Amandeep Drall is third with Rs. 10,18,333. Vani Kapoor (Rs. 10,06,000) and Vidhatri Urs (Rs. 8,22,166) follow them in fourth and fifth place.

Of the ten events held so far, Ridhima has won three, while seven others have won once each.

--IANS

bsk/