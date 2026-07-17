Chabahar Terminal did not face any damage during airstrikes: MEA

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the India-developed Chabahar Port terminal in Iran has not suffered any damage during the recent airstrikes conducted by the United States.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal said that Indian government had seen reports (about the airstrikes) but confirmed that the Chabahar terminal did not suffer any damage.

When asked about US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's post about US forces targeting Chabahar and if the airstrikes have impacted operations at the port, Jaiswal responded, "Regarding Chabahar, if you are following the issue, there was a waiver which was given by the American side that waiver got over some time back. Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward. On your question that it was attacked, yes, we have seen some reports in that regard, but we can also tell you that the terminal itself did not face any damage."

Earlier in the day, Hegseth shared on social media an image of a tower appearing to collapse amid repeated airstrikes carried out by the US forces against Iran. He did not attribute the tower or the image to any site.

Last October, India had secured a six-month waiver on US sanctions against Iran's Chabahar port, which was valid until April 29.

In May, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi called Chabahar Port a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India and expressed confidence that the India-developed port will serve as "golden gate" for access to Central Asia, the Caucasus and Europe.

Addressing media after the conclusion of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi acknowledged that the development of Chabahar Port has been slowed down due to the US sanctions. However, he expressed hope that India would continue its work at the strategic port.

"Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India and we are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port. It is now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions. But, I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe through this transit route and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," he said.

"It is a very strategic port, important for both us and India and many other countries. So, I hope that Indians would continue their work in in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around. I think India with its good reputation can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy, to help peace, and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to almost all countries in the Persian Gulf, in north of this Gulf, and in the southern part of that. So, we appreciate any positive constructive role played by India in this region," he added.

Earlier, India and Iran formalised a decade-long contract concerning Chabahar Port operations. Under this arrangement, India committed to providing USD 250 million in credit facilities to support infrastructure development at the strategic port located on the Gulf of Oman.

India and Iran were planning to link the Chabahar port to the broader Iranian railway network through a 700 km rail line to the city of Zahedan.

--IANS

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