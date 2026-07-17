IAF's IL-78 carries out mid-air refuelling of Australia-bound Rafales in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 17 (IANS) An IL-78 air-to-air refueller of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday operated from Juanda airport in Indonesia, to carry out mid-air refuelling of IAF Rafale fighter aircraft transiting Indonesian airspace, to participate in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia's Darwin.

"Strengthening India-Indonesia partnerships, an IL-78 Air-to-Air Refueller of the Indian Air Force (IAF) operated from Juanda airport, Surabaya, to carry out mid-air refuelling of IAF Rafale fighter a/c transiting Indonesian airspace, to participate in Exercise Pitch Black in Darwin, Australia," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta wrote on X.

"Embassy and Air Warriors of India thank and appreciate the assistance and opportunity extended by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in allowing Indian military platforms to operate from Indonesia," it added.

India’s Rafale fighter jets and a C-17 transport aircraft arrived in Australia on Friday to participate in the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) premier multinational air combat exercise, Pitch Black 2026, marking another step in expanding defence cooperation between the two countries.

Announcing the arrival of the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, the High Commission of India in Canberra said in a post on X, "The High Commission of India is proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in the Royal Australian Air Force’s premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026."

The diplomatic mission added that the deployment reflects India’s commitment to strengthening military partnerships and enhancing operational coordination with friendly nations.

"Over the next three weeks, our Air Warriors will fly alongside counterparts from participating nations towards enhancing interoperability, sharpening combat flying skills, strengthening relationships, and building everlasting bonds," the High Commission said.

Earlier this month, in a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane was escorted by Indonesian Air Force jets during his arrival and departure from the Indonesian airspace.

Deepening defence ties further, India and Indonesia signed an agreement for the supply of BrahMos missiles to the Indonesian military during PM Modi's Jakarta visit. Indonesia is also set to import India's indigenously developed Astra air-to-air missiles. India is also likely to provide Indonesia with additional batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

–IANS

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