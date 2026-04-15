'Yeri Vanthom Ayyappa' from Yogi Babu's 'Sannidhanam (P.O)' released!

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) The makers of director Amutha Sarathi's 'Sannidhanam (P.O)', featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead, have now released the film’s first single, 'Yeri Vanthom Ayyappa', a soulful and devotional track that beautifully captures the essence of faith and devotion associated with the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Set to tune by AGR, the song has lyrics by Mohan Rajan. It has been rendered with heartfelt intensity by Abhishek Raju and Vishnu Ram.

The film has been evoking interest in fans and film buffs ever acclaimed filmmaker Cheran and celebrated actress Manju Warrier released its first look.

Produced by Sarvata Cine Garage and Shimoga Creations, 'Sannidhanam (P.O)' has been directed by Amutha Sarathi, who has also penned the dialogues for the film. The film is being jointly produced by Madhusudhan Rao, V Vivekanandan, and Ramasamy Velu.

Featuring a strong ensemble led by Yogi Babu, Roopesh Shetty, and Varsha Viswanath, the film brings together talents from across industries. The lead actors in the film have been supported by a seasoned cast including actors Sithara, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh and Gajaraj among others.

Shot across spiritually significant and visually rich locations such as Sabarimala, Pamba, Erumeli, Chennai, and Pollachi, the film promises an authentic and immersive backdrop.

At its core, Sannidhanam (P.O) is driven by powerful human emotions, revolving around an unexpected incident faced by Ayyappa devotees and the transformative journey that unfolds thereafter. With a narrative rooted in faith, resilience, and human connection, the film aims to deliver a deeply moving cinematic experience.

The film's story and screenplay have been penned by Ajinu Ayyappan. The film has cinematography by Vinoth Bharathi and editing by PK. Art direction for the film is by Vijay Thennarasu. Metro Mahesh has choreographed the stunts in the film while Joy Mathi has choreographed the dances. The film's songs have lyrics by Mohan Rajan.

Made as a pan-Indian film in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Sannidhanam (P.O) is slated for a release in May this year.

--IANS

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