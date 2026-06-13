June 13, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

Gurmeet Choudhary shares adorable moment of daughter picking up gym lessons from him

Gurmeet Choudhary shares adorable moment of daughter picking up gym lessons from him

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared an adorable moment featuring his daughter Lianna, who was seen learning from him at the gym.

The actor offered a sweet glimpse of their bonding, showing how she observes and picks up lessons from his fitness routine. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a couple of pictures featuring him and his daughter at the gym. Alongside it, he wrote, “Every rep in the gym is easy when I know who’s watching and learning from me. @lianna_choudhary.”

In the photos, Gurmeet was seen taking a selfie with his daughter Lianna, who playfully flexed her muscles. The father-daughter duo gave major fitness goals with their adorable moment. In the photos, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor showed off his ripped biceps and abs.

A few days ago, Gurmeet Choudhary had shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the true meaning of “home.” In his post, he expressed that his family has given him a deeper understanding of life, saying that home is not a physical place but the love and bond shared with loved ones. He also posted a touching video featuring his wife Debina Bonnerjee spending time with their daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

The clip showed Debina playing with the children and lovingly holding one of them in her arms by a lakeside surrounded by swans. The video also carried a caption reading, “Wanna see my home?”

For the caption, he wrote, “Just thinking out loud…Hence decided to jot this down.. There was a time when I thought I was enough for myself and life would simply take its own course. Then Debina happened, and I realised that some journeys are meant to be shared. Bas laga jo hai, yahi hai… aur hamesha hum hi hain And then our two little monkeys came along and changed everything.”

Gurmeet added, “They taught me that home isn’t a place, it’s the people you love.. Now I know, life is simply about finding your people and walking each other home So.. Find your people, love them fiercely, stay loyal, stay present..In a world where everything feels temporary, real love is still the most beautiful thing you can hold on to..#Family #Love.”

--IANS

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