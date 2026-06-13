Sharvari pens 'love letter' to ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ crew: Every emotion exists because an entire team showed up

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) As her film “Main Vaapas Aaunga’ has hit the silver screen, actress Sharvari penned a “love letter” to the cast and crew for paying a tribute for their passion, patience and hard work, which brought the film to life.

Sharvari shared a string of images of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, her co-star Vedang Raina and the other techinal support people, who were a part of the movie.

She wrote: “This series is called ‘People of Main Vaapas Aaunga’. A film may carry a few faces on screen, but it is built on the passion, patience, talent, and hard work of so many people behind it.”

“Every location, every scene, every emotion exists because an entire team showed up, gave it their all, and believed in this story.”

Calling the pictures a “small love letter”, the actress wrote: “These photographs are a small love letter to the crew who made this journey so special. Thank you for your dedication, your laughter, your resilience, and your heart. Unfortunately, I couldn’t photograph everyone but sending my love to each one of y’all.”

Sharvari also expressed gratitude to audiences for embracing the project and supporting it,

“And to everyone who has watched, supported, shared, and embraced Main Vaapas Aaunga…Thank You. #MainVaapasAaunga in theatres now, book your tickets!”

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film released on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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