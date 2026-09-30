'Yashasvi and Jwala sir told me to start cricket in Tripura': Tejasvi Jaiswal

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's brother, Tejasvi, feels extremely proud of his brother for having made it big for India. And the boy has made it big today, with Yashasvi being a Test regular, smashing one record after the other, while he is also the back-up opener in ODIs for India and is in line to board the plane to Africa for the 2027 ODI World Cup, apart from having turned heads with his IPL and T20I batting.

Tejasvi, 29, is extremely proud of his brother having made it big. "I feel very proud that my brother is playing for India. It is everyone's dream. I feel very good," Tejasvi told IANS.

December 6, 2025 stands as a strong coincidence between the two brothers. It was the same day when Yashasvi scored his maiden ODI hundred against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, and Tejasvi hit his maiden T20 fifty for Tripura. "My parents were very happy that both their sons played well that day. It was a good feeling for us," he said.

A young Tejasvi had once sacrificed his dream to play cricket to support Yashasvi to make it big one day. He worked as a salesman in Delhi to support Yashasvi to continue his dream, Tejasvi had said in an interview with sports magazine. However, he got a second wind in his career once Yashasvi was largely settled. And now he has played all formats for Tripura in the domestic circuit.

It was Yashasvi and coach Jwala Singh who suggested Tejasvi play for Tripura, and he has played five First-class matches, eight List A games and four T20s for the state with fifties in each of the three formats in the limited games that he has been part of.

"Yashasvi and Jwala sir (their coach) told me to go to Tripura and start playing cricket again. So I started from there," he added.

Tejasvi is currently playing in the Uttarakhand Premier League and has scored 117 runs in four matches for Tehri Titans with a recent blistering 19-ball 50. He is their 'icon player' and has a challenging role of batting in the top and also in the middle order, as he has to adjust to different game conditions and types of bowlers.

He reflected on batting in different positions and also hailed the UPL for providing opportunities to the youngsters. "I have played in the middle order as well as in the top order. I don't care about the order. I care about how I can win the match, how I can play an impactful innings," he said.

"It is a very important league. Thanks to the CAU (Cricket Association of Uttarakhand) for organising it. It is a very good opportunity for the youngsters here and for us as well to perform well and move forward," he said.

Speaking on the time when he returned to cricket after being away for years to support his brother and family, Tejasvi stated that returning was not much of a challenge; rather he was happy to play the sport once again.

"It was not very challenging. When I got a chance to come back, I was very happy that I was getting to play cricket again. I was very happy that I was getting to play cricket again," he added.

Tejasvi has now made a switch to Uttarakhand from Tripura and is expected to feature in the domestic circuit for them in the times to come. Playing in the 50-over Gold Cup in Uttarakhand, he scored two centuries too.

"I came to Uttarakhand to play the Gold Cup so that I get selected to play from here. I had a good performance (in the Gold Cup), and I am now also playing in the UPL. I want to do well in the UPL and let's see what happens next," he said.

--IANS

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