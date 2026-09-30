Asian Games: Prez Murmu hail Chikitha-Sahil for compound mixed team gold

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav on their gold medal win in the compound mixed team event as India continued its dominance in compound archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

The duo held their nerve in a dramatic shoot-off, winning the elusive yellow metal as they edged past South Korea’s Park Jungyoon and Choi Yonghee after the final ended level at 157-157, with the victory also securing India a quota place for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where the discipline is set to make its Olympic debut.

"Heartiest congratulations to Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Mixed Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! With every arrow finding its mark, you have combined accuracy and consistency to deliver a superb performance. A magnificent display of skill and determination,” President Murmu wrote on X.

"Gold under pressure! Another golden achievement for Indian Archery. Congratulations to Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Holding their nerve in a thrilling shoot-off against South Korea, the duo secured the title and also earned an Olympic quota place for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote.

“GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2026. A monumental victory that also secures an LA28 Olympics quota for India,” Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“Congratulations to compound mixed archery team of Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi on winning gold medal at #AsianGames2026 #Cheer4India,” Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said.

This is Chikitha's second gold in Aichi-Nagoya after she featured in the women's team gold medal win earlier today. This is India's eighth gold at the ongoing edition of the continental showpiece. Overall, India's medal tally currently stands at 56, including eight gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze medals.

--IANS

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