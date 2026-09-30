Dia Mirza on parenting her son: ‘I strive to teach him the value of care, respect, empathy and kindness’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza has opened up about the values she hopes to instill in her son, Avyaan.

She emphasized the importance of empathy, kindness, respect for boundaries, and understanding consent from an early age. Sharing her thoughts on parenting, Dia said she strives every day to teach her son the importance of treating others with care and respect. “Every single day, I strive to teach my son the value of care, respect, empathy and kindness towards all,” she said.

The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress stressed that teaching children about consent goes beyond simply understanding the word “no”. She said her son should also learn to recognize subtle signs of discomfort and respect personal boundaries. “That means helping him understand how to respond to rejection, respect boundaries, and recognize and honour even the subtle ways in which a person may convey discomfort,” she said.

Dia further explained that consent should be understood as an active and willing choice rather than merely the absence of refusal. “I want him to understand that consent is not merely the absence of a ‘no’; it is the presence of a willing and comfortable 'yes,'" she added.

The actress also highlighted the importance of teaching children that nobody is obligated to give them attention, affection, or intimacy. She said rejection should not be viewed as an insult or something that needs to be challenged or negotiated. “That no one owes him their attention, affection, or intimacy, and that rejection is neither an insult nor something to be challenged, negotiated, or taken personally,” Dia said.

Calling it an important responsibility for parents raising sons, Dia said such conversations can contribute towards creating a safer and more equitable environment for girls. “This is something every parent raising a son must strive for today. Only then can we build a world that is safer, more equitable, and healthier for our girls,” she concluded.

Dia Mirza also shared an image carrying the message: “Don’t raise girls to avoid harm. Raise boys who won’t cause harm.”

Dia Mirza is a mother to two children—her biological son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, and her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, whom she shares a close bond with. Avyaan is Dia’s son with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Samaira is Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his previous marriage and is Dia’s stepdaughter.

--IANS

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