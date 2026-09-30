Amitabh Bachchan reacts after fan admits she slept during his film ‘Mrityudaata’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left amused when a contestant on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 admitted that she had fallen asleep while watching one of his films as a child.

Contestant Almas Khan from Jaipur spoke about her love for cinema while interacting with Amitabh on the quiz reality show.

Sharing an amusing childhood memory, Almas recalled watching Amitabh's 1997 film Mrityudaata at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir theatre.

She told the megastar that the film was the first of his movies she remembered watching, but the grandeur of the theatre and its air-conditioning made her feel comfortable.

Almas said, “Sir, main ek kissa sunana chahati hoon film se related hain aur aapse se related hain. Sir, hua aisa tha humare Jaipur mein ek Raj Mandir naam ka theatre hain bohot khubsurat se banaya hua hain bohot filmein release hoti hain vaha. Toh aapki ek film thi Mrityudata aur uss vakt main thodi choti thi aur voh meri pehli film hain joh mujhe yaad hain, hum sab cousins vagera sab gaye voh film dekhne aur jaga bhi khubsurat thi aur film shuru hui aur sach bolu sir mujhe voh film itni samaj nahi aayi. Lekin jaga itni khubsurat thi aur AC laga tha ki main soh gayi. I swear sir, jab meri aankh khuli toh film khatam ho chuki thi aur aapka gaana chal raha tha. Lekin maine sabse pehle aapki film dekhi sir.”

(Sir, I want to tell you an anecdote related to a film and related to you. In Jaipur, there is a theatre called Raj Mandir. It is very beautifully built and many films are released there. You had a film called Mrityudaata, and at that time I was quite young. It was the first film of yours that I remember watching. All of us cousins went to watch the film, and the place was also beautiful. The film started and, to be honest, sir, I didn't understand the film that much. But the place was so beautiful and the AC was on that I fell asleep. I swear, sir, when I opened my eyes, the film had already ended and your song was playing. But I saw your film first, sir)

Amitabh, known for his quick wit, immediately spotted the amusing contradiction in Almas' story. He responded with a playful remark and said, “Sote sote kaise dekh liya aapne, picture toh khatam ho gayi thi na.” (How did you watch it while sleeping? The film had already ended, right?)

Talking about the movie, Mrityudaata, it released in 1997, and was directed by Mehul Kumar and marked Amitabh Bachchan's return to the big screen after a break.

The action drama featured Amitabh Bachchan as Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal, a highly respected surgeon.

The film also starred Dimple Kapadia as Janki Ghayal, Karisma Kapoor as Renuka Jain and Arbaaz Ali Khan as Bharat Prasad Ghayal. Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tiku Talsania, Pran, Farida Jalal and Deepak Tijori were also part of the cast.

The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan's own production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL).

Its music was composed by Anand-Milind, and the soundtrack included the popular song ‘Na Na Na Na Re’, featuring Daler Mehndi.

–IANS

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