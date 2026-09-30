Kevin Hart, wife Eniko celebrate daughter’s 6th b’day with ‘American Girl’ doll-themed day

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor-comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated their daughter Kaori’s sixth birthday with a low-key celebration centred around family, close friends and an “American Girl” doll-themed day.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, Eniko shared a heartfelt birthday note for their “BIG beautiful baby girl,” saying that Kaori opted for chocolate donuts before school instead of an extravagant party.

The caption read: “Sweet 6! Happy birthday to our BIG beautiful baby girl! lately her birthday requests have been quite simple..A special birthday breakfast (chocolate donuts) before school…No extravagant over the top birthday parties..(because she hates the birthday song) LOL!”

The caption further read: “just HER special day celebrated with close friends, family, and genuine LOVE. This years theme was an American Girl doll day!”

“Kaori you’re one of the greatest gifts God has blessed us with. we are grateful for the joy, love + laughter that you bring into our lives. You my girl deserve all of the happiness in the world.. hope your day is filled with all of the fun, lots of sweets, and more amazing memories that will last FOREVER! Mom + Daddy.”

Hart got engaged to Eniko Parrish in 2014. They were married in California in 2016. Their first child was born in 2017. They reconciled and had a second child together, a daughter born in 2020.

On the acting front, Hart will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise is titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Hart had his first breakthrough when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. The actor’s comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

--IANS

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