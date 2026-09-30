Nick Jonas recalls hilarious moment when 4-year-old Malti Marie barged into Jonas Brothers’ green room before show

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer Nick Jonas recently opened up about a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment involving his four-year-old daughter Malti Marie, recalling an almost awkward moment when the little one unexpectedly barged into their green room just before a show.

In a podcast conversation, Nick recounted the incident involving Malti and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

He said the best part of the night was not the show itself, but what happened backstage when Malti decided to walk into the room where Nick, Kevin and Joe were getting ready.

Recalling the incident, Nick said, “The best part about the whole night was actually not the show and not trying to make anybody mad. Hold on. It’s what happened during the show.

Malti Marie and Priyanka were there and, you know, the protocol is to just sort of knock and then, but there’s no door into the stage, it’s just curtains. You can’t knock a curtain.”

He added, “Malti was very excited and, obviously, she’s four and a half, so she just kind of burst into the room. Luckily, we were all in our boxer briefs and stuff, tank tops, actually. She looks at us and she goes, ‘Oh, you are in summer clothes.’ It was perfect. It was so funny.”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Malti have frequently been seen attending Nick's performances and supporting him from the audience.

Just months ago, the mother-daughter duo were seen cheering and dancing at a Jonas Brothers concert, showing their support for Nick.

Nick performs alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy.

–IANS

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