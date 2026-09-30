Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Baththa' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Balaji Tharaneetharan's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Baththa', featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Director Atlee's production house, A For Apple Studios, took to its X timeline to share the update. It wrote, "yoU A’ll ready? #BaththaCertifiedUA 13+ and he’s on his way to blast the screens! Written & Directed by #BalajiTharaneetharan. A @SaiAbhyankkar musical.

#BaththaFromOct1 Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl @jose_lijomol @thehari___

@arjunchdmbrm."

A trailer released recently by the makers has only added to the excitement of fans.

The trailer begins with the perception society has of Baththa (played by Vijay Sethupathi). Children listen to outrageous rumours of Baththa's courage with bated breath. One kid is heard telling another that Baththa once broke the ribs of someone who challenged him and walked away with the man tucked under his arm! Another talks of how he broke the open the gates of a prison to escape. A third tells that he has a lion for a pet!

In general, the point is Baththa is unassailable. But there is another side of Baththa that only his wife (played by Lijomol Jose) and his daughter know. A soft, gentle caring side. Interestingly, these portions are full of humour.

For instance, there is a scene in the trailer in which Baththa, after stylishly singing a song, tells his wife on their wedding night that she shouldn't be scared of him. The terror-stricken wife replies, "I will not be scared if you don't sing."

It was only a few days ago that the makers had released a glimpse video of the film. The glimpse video opens with all those close to Baththa eagerly awaiting his return. It is evident that the film is set in the eighties. While Baththa's daughter says she is scared and wants her dad to return, his brother is seen exuding confidence that his brother will return. A small kid is seen saying, "Everybody is scared of him but he isn't scared of anything." The glimpse video also goes on to show that people expect a big crime to happen and the police are seen asking people if they suspect anybody.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles, ‘Baththa’ has been directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, who is best known for having delivered the superhit film 'Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom', and presented by well known director Atlee.

On the technical front, Baththa has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Selvakumar S.K. R. Kalaivanan has taken care of the film's editing while T Muthuraj has served as its Production Designer.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2026.

--IANS

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