Shania Twain to release five more songs from her youth

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer Shania Twain is set to release five more songs from her youth as part of her upcoming record ‘Little Miss Twain - The Places I’ll Go’, saying the project allowed her to revisit and share more stories from her early days before signing her recording contract in Nashville.

Shania took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images talking about the tracks and what they comprise.

“I released Little Miss Twain this summer and in giving you the stories of my youth it made me want to share more from those days with you. Little Miss Twain - The Places I’ll Go has five more stories that paint the full picture leading up-to me signing my recording contract in Nashville.”

She mentioned the track names: “1. Stranger Things, 2. Right Time 3. Little Miss Twain (ft. @thetanyatucker) 4. Dirty Rosie 5. Quit My Life 6. Problematic 7. Scary Thing 8. I’d Be Loving Me 9. Faded Blue Jeans (ft. Josh Homme) 10. Northern Town 11. That’s The Money 12. Down The Middle 13. Take It To The River (ft. @thewarandtreaty) 14. New Love 15. Rockstars 16. Who Do You Love 17. What’s Going On In There 18. Hate That Way 19. Tripping On Good Luck 20. The Places I’ll Go.”

Shania mentioned that she is very happy that the songs have found its place in the record.

“I’m really happy these five songs have their place on the record. Out October 9th,” she wrote.

Shania has sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history. She received several titles including the "Queen of Country Pop".

Twain has received five Grammy Awards, two World Music Awards, thirty-nine BMI Songwriter Awards, inductions to Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

--IANS

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