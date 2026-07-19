Yash speaks Hindi at ‘Ramayana’ event, says film gave him the chance to learn the language

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash has revealed that working on ‘Ramayana’ has been a rewarding experience in more ways than one.

Speaking at the grand trailer launch in Delhi, he shared that the ambitious mythological epic not only gave him the opportunity to portray a significant character but also helped him learn Hindi. Expressing his gratitude to producer Namit Malhotra, Yash credited him for bringing him on board and said the project has been a memorable journey, both professionally and personally. Notably, the ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ actor also attempted to speak in Hindi during the event.

He said, "Namaskar. I am really happy to be a part of this wonderful project. Sab Hindi mein baat kar rahe hain yahaan. Main bhi koshish karunga. Iss mukaam tak laane ke liye all credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe yeh patra nibhaane ka avsar diya (laughs), uske liye main unko dhanyawaad kehta hoon. Hindi seekhne ka bhi mauka mila.” ( Everyone here is speaking in Hindi, so I'll do my best as well. All the credit for bringing me to this point goes to Namit Malhotra. He gave me the opportunity to play this character, and I am sincerely grateful to him for that. This project also gave me the chance to learn Hindi.)

Yash added, “This is India’s dream. We all have come together with one vision and one conviction—to put our story on the global platform. So, all of us are keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest—to tell Prabhu Shri Ram’s story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country. So, thank you, Namit, for having this courage and conviction. Thank you so much, Nitesh sir, for guiding me and helping me understand the character’s nuances.”

Yash also praised his co-stars for their performances in 'Ramayana.' He lauded Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “Ranbir, you’ve been phenomenal. The whole of India will understand how you’ve surrendered to this role and what magic you have created.”

He also appreciated Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita, calling her performance a great experience to watch and adding that “her eyes say it all.” Yash further highlighted Rakul Preet Singh’s portrayal of Surpanakha and praised Shobhana for bringing grace and value to her role.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and others, attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi.

The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also played an important role in contributing to the film.

--IANS

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