Golf: Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway on Tuesday

Kolar, Aug 17 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, on Monday announced the second edition of the Kolar Open, which will be held at the magnificent ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, from August 18 to 21. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Shubham Jaglan and defending champion Kshitij Naveed Kaul, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names competing include Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka, Ugandans Joshua Seale and Marvin Kibirige, and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

The leading Bengaluru-based professionals in the field are Manoj S, Chikkarangappa S, Rahil Gangjee, Mari Muthu R, Akshay Neranjen and Varun Muthappa, to name a few.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The Kolar Open presented by ZION Hills Golf County is an important part of DP World PGTI’s endeavour to take professional golf to newer venues across the country. The success of last year's inaugural Kolar Open demonstrated the tremendous potential of the ZION Hills Golf County as a leading championship venue. We thank ZION Hills Golf County for its continued support this year and look forward to making the second edition of the Kolar Open another memorable chapter in the tournament’s journey. Another exciting week of competition is in the offing as India’s top professionals look to make an impact on the PGTI Order of Merit.”

A challenging, championship-level 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary architect Ronald Fream forms the centrepiece at ZION Hills. Expansive granite shelves, rusty boulders, and abundant lakes interweave with rolling greens to create a course that challenges experts yet inspires learners, guaranteeing a mix of exhilaration and the indomitable spirit that makes golf such an addiction.

--IANS

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