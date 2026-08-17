1st Test: Suthar, Jadeja star as India bowl out SL for 284, take 178-run lead despite Dinusha’s ton

Galle, Aug 17 (IANS) Left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja picked seven scalps collectively as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 at stumps on day three of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

Before rain forced early stumps to be taken, Suthar and Jadeja ensured India secured a commanding 178-run first-innings lead despite a valiant maiden Test century from Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha.

Suthar impressed everyone with his turn and bounce to pick 4-76 and be India’s standout bowler, while Jadeja took 3-57 to complete a clinical bowling display for India, who also had Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking a scalp each, as the visitors put themselves firmly in control of the contest.

For Sri Lanka, a determined 146-run stand between Dinusha, who got his maiden Test century in 168 balls and Niroshan Dickwella, who hit 80 off 115 balls, did a great job in not only frustrating the Indians but also ensured the hosts avoided the follow-on, especially after being 90/5 at one point.

Resuming the final session from a position of strength, after the second session saw them not lose a single wicket, Sri Lanka’s resistance dissolved once the partnership was broken, as India's bowling unit tore through the lower order to claim the final five wickets for 50 runs.

Dickwella signalled Sri Lanka's intent immediately after the tea break by ramping Prasidh Krishna over the slips for four, while Dinusha greeted Jadeja with a towering slog-sweep for six.

But Krishna provided the crucial breakthrough in the 62nd over as he found subtle movement away from Dickwella, who gave a faint edge behind to Rishabh Pant and end a magnificent 146-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Jadeja then reached his milestone 350th Test wicket in bizarre fashion. Keshara Nuwantha drove a turning delivery straight into the knee of silly point fielder Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the deflection looping conveniently to Shubman Gill, who completed the catch at cover.

It made Jadeja only the fourth player and second Indian overall to score more than 4000 runs and pick 350 wickets in men’s Test cricket history after Kapil Dev, Daniel Vettori and Ian Botham. Jadeja has also become the ninth spinner, fifth Indian and 28th overall to take 350 Test wickets, with him also becoming the first Indian left-arm bowler to pick 350 wickets in Test cricket.

Dinusha remained resolute amid the chaotic lower-order collapse, sweeping Suthar to deep square leg for a single to get his century in 167 balls. The milestone was swiftly followed by India’s knockout blow. Prabath Jayasuriya miscued a slog-sweep off Suthar to deep square leg, before Jadeja trapped Dinusha lbw with a delivery that bit sharply off the pitch. Suthar sealed India’s lead by having Lahiru Kumara stumped while charging down the pitch.

Brief Scores: India 462 in 116.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 167, KL Rahul 82; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-109, Keshara Nuwantha 3-175) lead Sri Lanka 284 in 79.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 100, Niroshan Dickwella 80; Manav Suthar 4-76, Ravindra Jadeja 3-57) by 178 runs

--IANS

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