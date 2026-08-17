Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who has been going viral on social media for the past few days, has shed light on his character in the upcoming series ‘Clean Up Company’. The actor has said that the arrival of his character in the show begins to disrupt the balance of power.

The show brings together crime, intrigue, and dark humor in a distinctive world. The show also stars Amey Wagh, Vishal Jethwa, Ajitesh Gupta, Jisshu Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee. The series follows 3 friends who turn an unexpected opportunity, disposing dead bodies for a gangster, into an unlikely business, only to find themselves deeper in the criminal world than they ever imagined.

Talking about his part in the show, Ravi Kishan said, “Indranath is someone who refuses to be intimidated by the power and influence that surrounds him, and that conviction is what drew me to the character. What I found particularly interesting was how his arrival begins to disrupt the balance of power in Saribgunj, as he continues to pursue the truth despite the forces working against him. The show brings together crime, intrigue, and dark humor in a distinctive world, and I hope the audiences enjoy watching ‘Clean Up Company’ as much as I enjoyed making it”.

The series is set in the lawless border town of Saribgunj, where gang rivalries and political influence shape the lives of its people. The trailer of the show was unveiled on Monday, and takes audiences deeper into the world the three friends find themselves caught in.

Vishal Jethwa shared, “Raju is flamboyant, quirky and street-smart, with an instinct to seize any opportunity that could elevate his lifestyle. What drew me to the character was the contrast between his carefree exterior and attachment to his family and friends. I had a great time bringing this unpredictable journey to life, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of Saribgunj and discover ‘Clean Up Company’ on Prime Video”.

The series has been directed and written by Rohan Ghose, cowritten by Konarak Mukherjee, and is set to stream on August 21, 2026 on Prime Video and MX Player.

--IANS

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