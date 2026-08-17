Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini is full of praise for Sunny Deol's recently released period drama 'Batwara 1947'.

On Monday, the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood took to her official handle on X (Previously known as Twitter) and applauded the brilliant message given by the makers through the film that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony should always be given priority over hatred.

Hema further expressed her wish that the movie motivates people to be kinder towards one another.

She Tweeted, "I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. (sic)."

Hema also lauded Sunny's performance in 'Batwara 1947', along with other cast members, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Preity Zinta.

Extending her wishes to director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan, she added, "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

The movie also has Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir in significant roles, along with others.

'Batwara 1947' is set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India. The movie is believed to be inspired by Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai ', a popular Punjabi phrase that translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born."

Released on 14 August during Independence Day weekend, the movie opened to mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

--IANS

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