Portugal: INS Sudarshini concludes port call after professional and cultural engagements

Lisbon, Aug 17 (IANS) Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded its port call at Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island - the capital of the Azores archipelago of Portugal - as part of Lokayan 2026, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

“The port call witnessed professional and cultural engagements with the Portuguese Navy, strengthening maritime cooperation and camaraderie between the two navies,” the ministry mentioned.

A formal deck reception was hosted onboard the Portuguese Navy’s sail training vessel, NRP Sagres. This was followed by a reciprocal evening deck reception onboard INS Sudarshini for local military leadership, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

“The ship also celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day at Ponta Delgada on 15 Aug 2026. The ship was dressed overall, and a Colours ceremony was held to mark the occasion with pride and patriotism,” the statement added.

According to the ministry, INS Sudarshini has now set sail for Lisbon. On August 21, INS Sudarshini and NRP Sagres are scheduled to undertake a joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, featuring coordinated sail manoeuvres and communication drills, further strengthening interoperability and maritime cooperation between the two navies.

Last week, INS Sudarshini entered Portugal following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from the United States, marking yet another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment.

“INS Sudarshini entered Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, on 13 Aug 26, following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from Boston, marking another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment and reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between India and Portugal,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

“The Commanding Officer, INS Sudarshini, called on Comodoro Luis Nicholson Lavrador, Commander of the Azores Maritime Zone (COM CZMA). Planned interactions during the ship’s stay are centred on professional engagements with the Portuguese Navy and cultural exchanges, enhancing professional exchange and camaraderie between the two navies,” it added.

The Ministry of Defence noted that this was the ship’s second Atlantic crossing, highlighting the endurance, grit and seamanship skills of her crew.

–IANS

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