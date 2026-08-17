August 17, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Demi Moore has shared a heartwarming note for her daughter Tallulah Willis as the latter tied the knot with Justin Acee.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony of her daughter.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that her heart is full watching the union of her daughter with Justin.

She wrote, “There are moments in life that feel almost too beautiful to be real, and watching my Tallulah become a bride, surrounded by so much love, was one of them”.

She further mentioned, “My heart is full of memories and gratitude as I watch you step into this beautiful new chapter. Tallulah, seeing you so radiant and so deeply loved filled my heart with a feeling I’ll carry forever. May your life together be filled with adventure, laughter, and a love that only grows richer with time. I love you so much my heart is bursting”.

Rumer and Tallulah are two of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters, with Scout Willis between them. Rumer is the eldest, and is an actress and singer, while Tallulah, the youngest, has explored acting, fashion and creative work. The sisters have remained close and frequently support one another publicly.

Earlier, Rumer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony. The pictures capture the festivities, preparation and some heartwarming moments. The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she celebrated her sister’s union with Justin.

She wrote, “MY BABY GIRL @buuski IS MARRIED!!! To say it was the best wedding I have ever been to is not an understatement and while I realize I may be biased. It was extraordinary full of love, whimsy heart so much Magic and perfect perfectly Tallulah and Justin. What an absolute gift to share in such an incredible day with the people that I love most. I’m so happy that I have been able to witness your love story unfold, and so grateful to have a new brother. Our family is so much stronger because you are in it @justinacee. @demimoore and @ericbuterbaugh absolutely outdid themselves (sic)”.

“What a gift to be witness to such deep love, and to have such a shiny example of what I hope to create for myself one day. Not to mention the best flower girl in the business my heart is so full of love. @scoutlaruewillis my absolute partner in crime. I love you to the moon. Tallulah Belle you are a treasure I wish you the deepest love for all the lifetime in front of you (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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