India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India registered an increase in both the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) and Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in July this year over the same month of the previous year -- reflecting a year-on-year rise in employment, figures released by the National Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The overall LFPR, for persons aged 15 years and above, increased to 55.4 per cent in July 2026, from 54.4 per cent in June 2026. Female LFPR rose to 34.4 per cent in July 2026, registering an increase of 1.7 percentage points over the previous month.

The overall WPR, for persons aged 15 years and above, increased to 52.5 per cent in July 2026. Rural WPR stood at 55.4 per cent in July 2026, registering an increase of 1.6 percentage points over June 2026 and 1.0 percentage point over July 2025.

The overall unemployment rate (UR) among persons of age 15 years and above dropped to 5.1 per cent in July this year from 5.5 per cent in June 2026. Compared with July 2025, the overall UR and rural UR remained broadly stable in July 2026, whereas the urban UR decreased by 0.5 percentage point from 7.2 per cent in July last year to 6.7 per cent in July 2026, the figures showed.

Both male and female UR declined in July 2026 compared with the previous month, indicating an improvement in employment conditions across both genders.

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total number of 3,71,021 persons surveyed in both rural and urban areas. Of these, as many as 2,11, 411 persons were surveyed in rural areas while 1,59,610 belonged to urban areas.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistics Office (NSO) is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment and unemployment conditions of the population. The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Monthly results of PLFS are released in the form of monthly bulletins. It presents estimates of key labour market indicators -- Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and Unemployment Rate (UR) at the all-India level following the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach.

--IANS

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