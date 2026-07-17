Wrestling: Neha clinches gold, Mansi bags silver as India dominates Day 3 at Budapest Ranking Series 2026

Budapest, July 18 (IANS) Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament 2026 in the Hungarian capital on Friday.

Continuing her breakthrough year on the senior circuit, Neha displayed exceptional tactical composure under pressure to overcome the USA's Abigail E. Nette in the championship bout.

Holding her nerve in a closely contested tactical encounter against a tough American opponent, the Indian wrestler edged out Nette 6-4 on points (VPO1) to stand atop the podium and secure India's second gold medal of the tournament, matching Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat's opening-day triumph.

India's medal rush continued in the 62kg women's wrestling division, with the contingent capturing both a silver and a bronze. Mansi fought her way into the gold medal match against Canada's Ana P. Godinez Gonzalez, but was forced to settle for a well-earned silver after an unfortunate injury curtailed her bout.

In the bronze medal play-off of the same weight class, Savita produced a high-scoring, dominant display to overpower Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova 14-5.

With these three podium finishes, the squad has now expanded its overall medal haul to eight, comprising two gold, two silver, and four bronze.

On Thursday night, former U23 World Championship silver medallist Hansika Lamba produced a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the women’s 55kg category at the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament 2026.

Displaying immense mat resilience, Hansika Lamba earned her place in the final with a sensational comeback victory in the semifinals, where she overturned a 2-7 deficit against Germany's Anastasia Blayvas by executing a series of explosive takedowns to win 10-7.

The action will shift to the remaining women's wrestling categories and the start of the Greco-Roman division on Saturday.

In women's wrestling, India’s challenge will be spearheaded by Nishu (53kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Deeksha Malik (72kg), and Priya (76kg). Meanwhile, the national Greco-Roman campaign will commence with Anil taking the mat in the 72kg category, alongside Rohit Bura and Kumar Sunil competing in the 87kg division.

Consolidated Medal Tally (Up to Day 3)

Women’s Wrestling

59kg: Neha- Gold

55kg: Hansika Lamba- Silver

62kg: Mansi- Silver

62kg: Savita- Bronze

Men’s Freestyle

57kg: Aman Sehrawat- Gold

61kg: Deepak- Bronze

65kg: Vishal Kaliraman- Bronze

125kg: Rajat Ruhal- Bronze

Total Medals Won So Far: 8 (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze)

--IANS

bsk/