July 18, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

When Sunil Dutt revealed why he sent son Sanjay Dutt to a boarding school

When Sunil Dutt revealed why he sent son Sanjay Dutt to a boarding school

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt had once opened up about his decision to send son Sanjay Dutt to a boarding school.

During his appearance on Farooq Shaikh’s popular celebrity chat show, ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,' he revealed that the choice was made out of love and a desire to instill discipline and good values in his son. Recalling Sanjay’s childhood, Sunil also shared a heartwarming incident that reflected the actor’s compassionate nature from a young age.

When the host asked Sunil Dutt about the purpose behind sending Sanjay to a boarding school, the veteran actor explained, “He was getting so much love. And love means that we were thinking that he shouldn't get spoiled. And a discipline that happens in boarding schools. But there were also good things in it, which I will definitely say.”

Recalling a childhood incident, Sunil shared how Sanjay Dutt’s compassionate nature left him deeply touched.

“I remember that once we came to Delhi. It was a wedding. It was winter. So, his mother got him a very nice jacket. So outside he saw a boy who was sitting in the cold. So, when he came in, he didn't feel like eating or doing anything. So, his mother asked him, What's the matter? Why don't you eat? He says, No, Mama, there is a boy outside. He is feeling very cold. And I want to give my jacket to him. So, I went with him myself. I said, Who do you want to give it to? He gave the jacket to the boy. And he wrapped it around his mother's shawl. I really liked these things in it. In childhood, this kind of feeling is a very big thing. But his style of spoiling. That once something comes to his mind. That I have to do this. Then no one can stop him.”

Sanjay Dutt has often spoken about the complex yet deeply meaningful bond he shared with his father, Sunil Dutt. While their relationship had its share of challenges during his younger years, the ‘Vaastav’ actor described his father as a constant source of strength and guidance.

Sunil Dutt remained by his son’s side during some of his most difficult phases, including his struggle with addiction and legal battles. He also played a significant role in Sanjay’s career by directing his debut film, "Rocky," in 1981.

For the unversed, Sunil Dutt breathed his last on May 25, 2005, at the age of 74. He passed away at his Mumbai residence following a suspected cardiac arrest. He delivered memorable performances in films like “Mother India” and “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.”

Alongside his successful acting career, he was also actively involved in public service. Sunil Dutt served as a Member of Parliament and later held the position of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

--IANS

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