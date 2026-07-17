Artisans in MP's Burhanpur thank PM Modi, receive training under Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana

Burhanpur, July 18 (IANS) A one-day awareness programme for traditional artisans and craftsmen was organised under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district.

The objective of this event, held at the Lalbagh Higher Secondary School, was to connect artisans with modern technology, digital business, and new self-employment opportunities.

The event was organised under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Union government, and the district administration.

A large number of scheme beneficiaries and local artisans participated in the event and expressed their gratitude to Narendra Modi-led Union government. They were provided with information regarding the benefits available under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana such as bank loans, toolkits, skill training, digital payment facilities, and self-employment opportunities.

During the event, several beneficiaries also received toolkits and loan sanctions.

A highlight of the programme was the training provided to artisans on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They were shown how AI could be leveraged to enhance product design, packaging, branding, and digital marketing.

Additionally, information was provided regarding e-commerce, entrepreneurship, exports, financial assistance, and various schemes offered by the Central and state governments.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Vinod said, "This training has been organised to equip beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana with modern technology. So far, more than 3,200 people have been trained at the Burhanpur training centre. The centre had a target of training 3,300 individuals, and 3,207 beneficiaries have already received training."

He claimed that this centre ranks first across Madhya Pradesh and that almost all targets have been met.

Women who benefited from the scheme also shared their experiences.

A beneficiary named Jyoti mentioned that she had applied under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana under which she received financial assistance during the training and was subsequently sanctioned a loan of one lakh rupees.

She said that this financial support is now enabling her to advance her work and expand her business.

Another beneficiary, Seema Chaudhary, shared that under the scheme, she received necessary guidance alongside training.

She said that the scheme has provided her with an opportunity to become self-reliant.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she remarked that the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government's initiative is giving traditional artisans a new identity and a chance to progress as well as excel in life.

--IANS

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