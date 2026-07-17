July 18, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

PM Modi dedicates redeveloped Ashoknagar railway station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during the launch of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects and the flagging off of new train services in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Gwalior, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually dedicated the redeveloped Ashoknagar railway station in Madhya Pradesh, built for Rs 37 crore, as part of the inauguration of 75 railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Union Communications Minister and local MP Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the inauguration programme at Ashoknagar and said the station was part of the Centre’s efforts to modernise railway infrastructure and improve passenger facilities.

“The redeveloped Ashoknagar railway station reflects the transformation taking place in Indian Railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Scindia said.

According to officials, around 5,000 to 6,000 passengers use the station every day, while 15 to 17 trains pass through it daily. The upgraded station is expected to benefit nearly 1.5 lakh passengers every month with improved amenities and better accessibility.

Scindia said the current phase of redevelopment covered one side of the station, while work on the other side would be taken up in the next phase. After completion, the station will have two entry and two exit gates to ease passenger movement.

The Union Minister said efforts were also being made to improve rail connectivity in the region. He said work was progressing on the Bina‑Kota rail section, and steps were being taken to provide additional stoppages for more trains at Ashoknagar and to construct railway underbridges.

Referring to the recently introduced Bina‑Guna‑Ruthiyai MEMU train, Scindia said the service had improved connectivity for local passengers. “The train timings will also be revised, if required, based on public demand,” he said.

He said railway projects play an important role in improving connectivity and supporting economic development, adding that the redeveloped station would provide better facilities for passengers and contribute to the region's growth.

--IANS

pd/dan

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