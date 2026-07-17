'The world has lost one of its greatest icons,' says Jay Shah as ICC mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers

Dubai, July 17 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed grief at the passing of legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away just days before his 90th birthday.

Sobers, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, leaves behind an unmatched legacy built on remarkable achievements with both bat and ball. The West Indies icon will always be remembered as the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He accomplished this feat in 1968 at St Helen's Ground in Swansea while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said: "Today, the cricket world has lost one of its greatest icons. Sir Garfield Sobers was not only the finest all-rounder the game has ever known, but one of the greatest cricketers in history.

"His remarkable ability to influence a match in every facet of the game set him apart from his peers. Whether with the bat, ball, or in the field, Sir Garfield embodied excellence, and his achievements continue to define the standard to which generations of cricketers aspire. Beyond his extraordinary accomplishments on the field, Sir Garfield was a true ambassador for our sport. His legacy extends far beyond records and statistics. He helped shape the identity of West Indies cricket during one of its most celebrated eras and leaves behind an indelible mark on the history of our game.

"On behalf of the International Cricket Council, I extend our deepest condolences to Sir Garfield's family, friends, Cricket West Indies, and cricket fans around the world. He will be remembered with immense admiration and gratitude, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," said Shah in the release issued by ICC.

Widely acclaimed as the best all-rounder across eras, Sobers was an attractive batter and could bowl both pace and spin. He was also very highly rated as a fielder in the close-in as well as in other positions.

Sobers, who made his first-class debut at the age of 16 and played international cricket within a year, registered what was then the highest Test score of 365 not out at the age of 21. He was the first batter to hit six sixes off an over in a first-class game.

In an international career spanning two decades, starting from 1954, Sobers played 93 Test matches in which he slammed 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries. His aggregate of 8032 Test runs was also a record until Geoffrey Boycott got past the mark many years later. Sobers finished with 235 wickets and held 109 catches in Tests.

--IANS

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