Panama's Foreign Minister to visit India on July 19

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Panama, will be undertaking an official visit to India from July 19-23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

According to the MEA, the Foreign Minister of Panama will arrive in India on Sunday and will hold meetings with Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, at the New Parliament Building and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on Monday.

After attending some programmes in Delhi on Tuesday, he will also hold a meeting with Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at Transport Bhavan on Wednesday.

He will be departing from India on Thursday.

India's Ambassador to Panama, Sumit Seth, earlier this month, met the Minister and discussed how to further strengthen and deepening of India Panamá bilateral relationship.

"Ambassador Sumit Seth met the Foreign Minister of Panama, H.E Mr Javier Martínez-Acha, and presented him with the ceremonial India-Panama Flags Pin. They discussed how to further strengthen and deepening of India Panamá bilateral relationship," the Embassy of India in Panama wrote on X.

Last year, Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez publicly spoke against terrorism and extended support to India last year during a reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Panama, Sumit Seth, for the visiting Indian Parliamentary delegation led by ⁦⁦Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The parliamentary delegation was visiting this influential Central American country, which is an elected member of the UN Security Council, to make clear India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism in the aftermath of the religiously motivated massacre of 26 people at Pahalgam by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, the President of Panama, also expressed "support for India's fight against terrorism" during a meeting with the delegation.

--IANS

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