Yuvi, Jay Shah, Harbhajan pay tributes as cricket fraternity mourns passing of Sir Garry Sobers (Ld)

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Yuvraj Singh, the first player to emulate Sir Garfield Sobers' feat of hitting six sixes in an over at the international level, along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Harbhajan Singh, and Sunil Gavaskar, led the cricket fraternity in paying rich tributes to Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89 on Friday.

Sobers, widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder the game has ever produced, leaves behind an unmatched legacy built on remarkable achievements with both bat and ball. The West Indies icon will always be remembered as the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He accomplished this feat in 1968 at St Helen's Ground in Swansea while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield “Garry” Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contributions to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Barbados, and the international cricket fraternity. The ICC has long recognised his legacy by naming its Men’s Cricketer of the Year award after him. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Yuvraj Singh in a post on X.

"Your legacy is forever," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah as he paid tribute to Sobers.

"The first man to hit six sixes in an over, Sir Garfield Sobers, showed the world that there were no limits to greatness. It is difficult to put into words what he meant to the world of cricket. He did things on the field that most could only dream of, and he did it with grace, humility, and joy. Every generation has looked up to him, and every generation to come will continue to do the same.

Rest in peace, Sir. Your legacy is forever," wrote ICC Chairman Jay Shah in his post on Instagram.

Born in Barbados, Sobers made his first-class debut at just 16 in 1953. The following year, he earned a West Indies Test cap. His rise to greatness was quick. In 1958, against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 365, setting a new world record for the highest individual Test score. This record stood until his fellow countryman Brian Lara broke it in 1994.

India pacer Ishant Sharma wrote that Sobers was a "true giant of the game whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers across the world".

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. A true giant of the game whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers across the world. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricket fraternity. Rest in peace, Sir Gary Sobers," wrote the Delhi pacer in a post on X.

Another Indian star, Ajinkya Rahane, also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. A true giant of the game, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers and fans around the world," Rahane wrote in his social media post.

The England Cricket@X, the official handle for the English cricket team, said Sobers will forever remain the heart of the cricket fraternity.

"One of the greatest to ever play the game. Forever in our hearts, Sir Garfield Sobers," it said in its post.

"The cricket world has lost one of its brightest gems. Sir Garry Sobers was more than a legend—he was the very definition of greatness, inspiring generations with his extraordinary talent and humility. His legacy will live on forever in the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe. Rest in peace, Sir Garry Sobers. You will never be forgotten," wrote former India spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh in a post on X.

--IANS

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