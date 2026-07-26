G V Prakash-starrer 'Idi Muzhakkam' director Seenu Ramasamy releases lyric videos of two songs from film!

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) National Award winning filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy, best known for having directed critically acclaimed films such as Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thenmerkku Paruvakaatru' and 'Dharmadurai', on Sunday released the lyrical videos of two songs from his long-awaited film, 'Idi Muzhakkam', featuring G V Prakash and Gayathrie in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to release the lyrical videos of the songs, 'Kaana Vilakku Mayile' and 'Adi Theni Santhaiyil', Seenu Ramasamy wrote, "Greetings friends,

Here is the lyrical video of two songs from the Tamil film 'Idimuzhakkam', directed by me, starring G.V. Prakash Kumar and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles, along with Saranya Ponvannan, M.S. Bhaskar, Karuppu Raja (Kanja Karuppu), Isakki Raghu, singer Anthony Daasan, Alan Tolstoy, Vetri Kumaran, Billa David, Yogi Devaraj, late actor Marimuthu, and brother Manobala, with Soundararaja playing a prominent role, among many others."

He went on to give details of film unit, saying the film had music by N.R. Raghunanthan and that the lyrics for the songs had been penned by Vairamuthu.

Stating that Dinesh Master and Radhika had choreographed the dances in the film, the National Award winning director said writer Jeyamohan and he had penned the dialogues in the film.

"This is a full-fledged commercial film directed by me in Tamil cinema. Release Works: Producer Kalaimagan Mubarak. I had already dedicated this Tamil film to one of my cinematic gurus, Iyakkunar Imayam Mr. Bharathiraja. Please listen to the songs, share your thoughts, and show your support," he wrote, and shared the links to the two songs.

For the unaware, Idi Muzhakkam, which has been ready for release for quite some time now, was premiered at the Pune International film festival in 2024. The film got a rousing reception at the festival, much to the delight of its makers, who have been trying hard to get the movies released in theatres.

The film, a revenge action thriller, has G V Prakash playing a meat stall owner and Gayathrie playing a nurse in it. Sources in the know have claimed that the film's story is set in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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