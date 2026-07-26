‘Will never forget their debt’: Sehwag, Kedar pay tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Kedar Jadhav paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, acknowledging their extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and steadfast dedication to protecting India's sovereignty.

The country is celebrating the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The day honours the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Vijay and acknowledges the bravery and resilience of thousands of personnel who fought in some of the toughest battlefield conditions globally.

"16,000 feet in height. Snow-covered peaks. The enemy was perched above, our brave soldiers were climbing up from below. Every step for the nation. In the world, if you have to find selfless people, you don’t need to go too far. Just take a look at a soldier’s life. He only wants one thing: that the country behind him remains safe. 527 soldiers gave their lives. So that we can sleep peacefully today, breathe freely. 27 years have passed. We will never forget their debt. Salute to all of them. Jai Hind," Sehwag wrote on X.

“Kargil Victory Day. A humble salute to our brave soldiers who etched an immortal saga of valor, sacrifice, and patriotism on the battlefield of Kargil. It is because of their valor that the Tricolor still flutters proudly today,” Jadhav wrote.

The Kargil conflict, occurring from May to July 1999, is the sole conventional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours. The fighting occurred at elevations exceeding 5,000 meters in the mountainous areas of Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh, and Kaksar in Ladakh.

Despite harsh freezing weather, challenging terrain, and heavily defended enemy positions on key peaks, Indian forces effectively expelled Pakistani intruders without crossing the Line of Control (LoC), gaining global praise for their professionalism and restraint.

Over the years, the victory has come to represent not just India's military power but also a pivotal moment that transformed the nation's defence readiness, strategic approach, and security infrastructure.

--IANS

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