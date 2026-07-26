Actor Nakkhul tells wife Sruti: You deserve all the goodness this world has to offer today!

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor Nakkhul on Sunday penned a heartfelt birthday greeting to his wife Sruti in which he said that she deserved all the goodness this world had to offer today.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a video of them together, Nakkhul wrote, "Happy Birthday to a genuinely rare human being @srubee. You are all heart. The effort, care, and absolute dedication you pour into every single role you hold .. daughter, sister, friend, partner, mother is simply awe-inspiring."

He went on to say, "It hasn’t been a simple journey, but seeing you claim your own path while showing up for everyone else with unending compassion and understanding means more than words can say."

Going on to thank his wife for standing by him, Nakkhul wrote, "Thank you for accepting me through every shift, for standing by me, and for gifting our family with so much light and two Children who are all heart - Just like their Mumma!!

You deserve all the goodness this world has to offer today and always. Happy Birthday You Roaring LEO! Akira, Amore & Heart You, our #1 !! #wife #birthday #leo."

The actor then went on to add a reply to his own post. He wrote, "Ok watching this after editing again.. wow! realising once again how gorgeous she is and how lucky I am."

It may be recalled that Nakkhul had been in the news last year for singing in musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram's 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos' project.

Taking to his social media pages to pen a lengthy post on his experience of singing a small part of the 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos', Nakkhul had said, "I had the privilege of singing for the extraordinary @lydiannadhaswaramofficial. There was something incredibly humbling about just being there around people who live and breathe their art."

The actor went on to say, "I already knew Lydian was a prodigy, humble, brilliant, and one of a kind. But after meeting his family, I instantly understood where it all came from! They don’t just support music… I realised they all live and breathe music."

"What do you say when talent, humility, and grace come together so effortlessly? I was honestly at a loss for words and completely in awe of them. I came in to sing, and left with deep gratitude in my heart, feeling inspired and humbled in the best ways. Wishing you the best always. Upward and onward," he had said.

--IANS

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