Raveena Tandon says peaceful student protest was ‘hijacked by hooligans and political parties’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon expressed that in some states, peaceful student movements were hijacked by “hooligans, political parties, and people looking for opportunities to gain limelight.”

In her recent post on Instagram, the ‘Mohra’ actress lauded Mizoram’s peaceful student protests and praised the way they set an example for others. Sharing her pictures, Raveena expressed happiness that people’s voices were finally being heard and said she felt there was hope for meaningful change. She connected the ongoing protests with earlier environmental and wildlife-related movements, saying that many such campaigns often faced setbacks, but people are now becoming more aware of issues that would impact future generations.

She wrote, “Happy and Proud that voices are finally being heard, #studentsprotest #Rishikeshprotest , and there is hope. Till now environmental/ community animals / wildlife / deforestation protests were reaching dead ends and losing battles. People are awakening and the future generations have to realise that this is the only planet we have. There is no Planet B. This is it. This is what we have to save for their future.”

“The peaceful protests in Mizoram and other states have led by example. Salute to Them. Unfortunately, some states the peaceful student movement was hijacked by hooligans , political parties and some there just for opportunities to make reels and get some limelight. Ultimately, it was a Victory for the rightful demands.”

The post further read, “The violence and damaging public property was definitely unruly elements at work. Those Non students could’ve derailed this protest. Nonetheless, after this hoping and praying for a positive change in our education system, eradicating corruption in even our state run schools. Easy access to education for all. . Practising my Freedom Of Speech. Your option could be different , But I respect that too. Jab padhega India , Badhega India. Jai Hind . Jai, Hind Ki Janta Awaam #indiafirst.”

Hundreds of students in Mizoram came together during a CJP protest and sang “Give Me Some Sunshine” in a powerful display of unity.

India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on July 25, following weeks of intense youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstrations, organized by the social media-driven “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), raised concerns over alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities in the testing system.

--IANS

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