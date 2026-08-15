World leaders extend Independence Day wishes to India, hail its expanding global role

Singapore, Aug 15 (IANS) Several world leaders extended warm wishes to India on its 80th Independence Day, lauding the country's democratic journey, enduring partnerships and expanding global role in fostering regional cooperation.

Extending his greetings, Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam underscored the robust and forward-looking Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore underpinned by close people-to-people ties.

"Our cooperation is multifaceted, expanding into new areas including skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. By drawing on our complementary strengths, I am confident that our two countries will continue to identify fresh opportunities for the benefit of our peoples," Shanmugaratnam stated.

"Singapore and India also share an enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region. We will continue working closely with India, as one of ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partners, to strengthen regional integration and resilience, especially in trade, the digital economy, energy security, and the energy transition," he added.

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveyed his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, saying that the country's journey since its independence in 1947 has served as an "inspiration for developing countries" such as the Maldives in their pursuit of democracy.

He also expressed hope that the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

Furthermore, President of the Maldives National Party (MNP), Mohamed Nazim, extended his greetings, describing India as a close friend and trusted partner of the Maldives.

"Happy Independence Day to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and all Indians. Wishing you a day filled with joy and may India prosper always. In the past years, India has been a close friend and a trusted partner to the Maldives. May this friendship between India and the Maldives grow stronger."

This year's Independence Day celebrations prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

--IANS

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