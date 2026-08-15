FM Sitharaman interacts with 86 PMIS interns as many receive full-time jobs

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met 86 interns from 24 partner companies of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) to hear about their career aspirations, and experience during the programme.

The interaction focused on the programme’s role in making graduates workplace‑ready, and the minister interacted with interns on what motivated them to join PMIS, the skills and learning they gained, an official statement said.

Several interns who excelled during their internships have been offered full-time roles by their respective companies. Finance minister noted that PMIS was designed after extensive consultations with industry, as employers expect fresh graduates to be workplace-ready while many young graduates require practical exposure to meet those expectations.

She said the scheme is helping bridge this gap by providing young people with hands-on industry experience.

The minister said the scheme provides paid internships across leading companies and is not restricted to a candidate’s academic qualification, allowing youth to pursue opportunities aligned with their interests and gain hands‑on training.

"She also advised the interns to perform their work with focus and responsibility, noting that even small mistakes can have consequences for others, including end consumers, and may affect the company’s quality and reputation," the statement said.

The event showcased remarkable stories of transformation of youth through PMIS.

"PMIS gave me the opportunity to step into the finance sector despite my IT background. This experience has helped me understand how technology and finance can come together, and I now wish to pursue a career in fintech,” said Dhruv Gupta from, an intern at NSE.

“Moving away from home was a big step... PMIS helped me gain valuable experience, and today, receiving a full‑time role at Alkem feels like the start of a new journey,” said Naina, an intern at Alkem.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is part of the Prime Minister’s package of five initiatives aimed at facilitating employment, skill development, and other opportunities for Indian youth over a five-year period.

The scheme provides paid internship opportunities in leading companies across India.

—IANS

aar/na