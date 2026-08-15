Bharti Singh celebrates India’s food, festivals, languages and ‘craziness’ on Independence Day

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Actress-comedian Bharti Singh feels that Independence Day is a celebration of the diverse culture, traditions and spirit of togetherness that make India special.

Bharti said the occasion reminds her of the many things that make being Indian special, from food and festivals to languages and the country's celebratory spirit.

The actress said, “Independence Day for me is all about celebrating the things that make being Indian so special our food, our festivals, our languages, our craziness and, most importantly, the way we always find a reason to celebrate together! I feel lucky that through my work, I get to make people laugh and hopefully add a little happiness to their day.”

She added, “Harssh and I are now getting ready to bring Indian Game Show to everyone, and I can already say there is going to be a lot of masti, games, nok-jhok and, of course, plenty of laughter. So this Independence Day, let’s celebrate with our families, eat something delicious, laugh a little louder and be grateful for the incredible country we call home. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”

Harssh, too, reflected on India's unity in diversity and said the occasion is a reminder of the freedom and togetherness that bind the country.

“Independence Day is always a special reminder of the freedom, unity and diversity that make our country so beautiful. What makes India truly special is how we may come from different cultures, speak different languages and have different traditions, yet we all come together as one. As entertainers, we feel incredibly fortunate to bring a little laughter and happiness into people’s lives. This Independence Day, Bharti and I are especially excited to celebrate with our audiences and bring the same spirit of fun, togetherness and entertainment through our upcoming Indian Game Show. We hope the show becomes a space where families and friends can come together, laugh freely and create their own happy memories. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day!”

On the professional front, Bharti and Harssh, who are known for their comic chemistry and entertaining presence, are set to bring their signature blend of humour, games and banter to Indian Game Show.

–IANS

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