Pranutan Bahl pens birthday note for ‘handsomest guy’ Mohnish Bahl

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Pranutan Bahl penned a heartfelt birthday note for her father and seasoned actor Mohnish Bahl, calling him the “handsomest guy”.

Mohnish shared a string of pictures from his intimate birthday celebration and throwback pictures of the father-daughter duo.

“happy birthday to the handsomest guy i know @mohnish_bahl,” she wrote as the caption.

Mohnish married Aarti Bahl in 1992. The couple has two daughters, including actress Pranutan Bahl. Talking about Aarti, also known as Ekta Sohini, was a Bollywood and television actress before stepping away from films post-marriage.

Talking about their love story, it dates back to the early days of their careers in the industry. Over the years, the Mohnish and Aarti have kept it simple and pretty much away from the overload of media glare.

Mohnish, who is the son of legendary actress Nutan, debuted with the film Bekarar in a supporting role opposite Padmini Kolhapure and Sanjay Dutt. His subsequent release was Teri Bahon Mein, a remake of The Blue Lagoon with Ayesha Dutt, wife of Jackie Shroff, was a failure.

His only commercial success in a leading role was Purana Mandir. The films Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath-Saath Hain are considered landmark films that transformed his career. He has starred in over 100 films.

He was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 period drama Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. It depicts the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. The film was theatrically released in India on 6 2019.

Most recently, he was seen in the medical drama show Sanjivani with Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra. Sanjivani is a rebooted version of the 2002 series of the same name.

--IANS

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