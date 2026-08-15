Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Maskara’: Couldn’t resist this one

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood’s twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an enchanting performance on the track ‘Maskara’ from “Main Vaapas Aaunga”, expressing the music through expressive hand gestures.

Madhuri shared a video of herself swaying to the number, which is sung by Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar and Vedang Raina. The song celebrates the mischief of romance. It embodies the attitude that young lovers give to each other, which was the same in the past as it is in the present.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “It’s always a joy when music and storytelling come together so beautifully. Couldn’t resist this one.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, with Vinod Nagpal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Manish Chaudhari, Anjana Sukhani, Banita Sandhu and Danish Pandor.

The film centres on a grandson who cares for his dying, dementia-stricken grandfather as the elderly man revisits memories of a tragic romance during the 1947 partition of India.

Talking about Madhuri, she will soon be seen as the host of the upcoming Marathi quiz–based reality game show “Kon Honar Crorepati.”

“Kon Honar Crorepati” promises an inspiring journey where knowledge empowers dreams, extraordinary stories take centre stage, and every question has the power to transform lives. Rooted in the spirit of aspiration and possibility, the show celebrates the courage to dream big and the pursuit of knowledge.

The show will soon premiere on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV. The Hindi version, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is titled “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

The actress had shared that for her, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show.

“As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance,” Madhuri had said in a statement.

--IANS

dc/