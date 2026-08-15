All hell breaks loose as Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom takes on X-Men, Mister Fantastic, Avengers

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of “Avengers: Doomsday” on Saturday unveiled a new trailer of the upcoming film, which shares a peek into how Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.’s character Doctor Doom is set to unleash chaos as he goes head-to-head with Marvel’s biggest superheroes.

Actor Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram, where he shared the trailer with the caption “Newest look at Avengers Doomsday.12.18.2026.”

The over two-minute-long trailer begins with the character of Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm saying: “Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different. He used to be kind, caring and then everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realise that he was broken.”

She is seen giving a warning about the danger of the Latverian villain in between cuts focused on Doom’s costume.

It then pans to Pedro Pascal’s character Mister Fantastic asking Doom about the destruction. Later, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is seen fighting Doom and is heard saying “you will be begging for hell long before I grant it.”

To which, Doom says: “Hell answers to me, for I am Doom.”

In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they are set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

The film also stars Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

--IANS

dc/