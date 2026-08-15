Bhumi Pednekkar wishes for more inclusive, compassionate India on I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar extended her Independence Day wishes, reflecting on India’s diversity and resilience while calling for a more equitable, inclusive and compassionate nation.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and also remembered the sacrifices that paved the way for the country’s freedom and urged everyone to contribute towards building the India of their dreams.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Independence Day. A country as diverse, resilient and extraordinary as ours is a privilege to call home. Here’s to an India that continues to grow, evolve and become more equitable, inclusive and compassionate.

“May we always remember the sacrifices that gave us our freedom, and do our part to build the India of our dreams. Jai Hind.”

On the acting front, Bhumi will next be seen in as Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ starring Rishab Shetty.

Bhumi will essay the role of Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit. She will be seen alongside names such as Rishab Shetty Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is planned as a two-part saga. The film is penned by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

It was announced on July 20 that filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team, including Mark Henson, known for his work on iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity, to create spectacular battle sequences for “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

Joining Henson is Vlad Rimburg, whose credits include The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and Lucifer. Completing this powerhouse team is Craig Macrae, whose extensive international work includes Troy: Fall of a City, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

--IANS

dc/